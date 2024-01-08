TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE BRDG opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $332.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -234.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

