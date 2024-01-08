TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $410.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

NYSE BLD opened at $351.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.24. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $382.95. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

