The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $372.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $330.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.60.

CI opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

