StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AJX opened at $5.27 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
