StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Trading Up 1.3 %

AJX opened at $5.27 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.