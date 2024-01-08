DZ Bank Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Sell

DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $189.06 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American Express by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.