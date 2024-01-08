TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

