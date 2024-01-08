JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $177.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $172.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

