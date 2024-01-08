Evercore ISI Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Inline

Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after buying an additional 273,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schneider National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.