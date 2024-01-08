Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $620.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $523.07 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

