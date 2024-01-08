Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

