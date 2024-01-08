TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TDCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get TDCX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDCX

TDCX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TDCX opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.17. TDCX has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDCX will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.