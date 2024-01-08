United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 83,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

