Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.