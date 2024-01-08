Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
