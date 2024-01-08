WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

