YETI (NYSE:YETI) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of YETI opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.38. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

