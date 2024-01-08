Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $303.76.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

