Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

