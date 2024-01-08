Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Set at C$77.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.72.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$59.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.