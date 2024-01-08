Truist Financial Boosts PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $51.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCH. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PCH opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

