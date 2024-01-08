HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

About Oncolytics Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

