HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
