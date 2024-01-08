Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBLY. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

