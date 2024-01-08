Truist Financial Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

