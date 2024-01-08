WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $48.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

