Truist Financial Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $156.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.20.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.