Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

