Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

