BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $65.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -232.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

