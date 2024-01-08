RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.7 %

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average of $236.24. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $41,855,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

