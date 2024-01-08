StockNews.com Lowers MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

MDWD stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MediWound by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

