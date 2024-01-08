Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $47.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,121.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,720 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.