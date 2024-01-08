Piper Sandler Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

