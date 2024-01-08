Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALV opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autoliv by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

