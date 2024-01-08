Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of XNET opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
