Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $144.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.