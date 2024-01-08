Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

BC opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.57. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

