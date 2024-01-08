Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $189.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

