Piper Sandler Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

