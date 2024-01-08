Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $372.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $325.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $344.39.

HD stock opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.42. The company has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

