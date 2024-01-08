Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Ameren stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

