Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.44.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AFL opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

