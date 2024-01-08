General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.79.

Get General Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $125,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.