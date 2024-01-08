StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

