Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.14.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$538.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 0.8995569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

