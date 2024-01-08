Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by Evercore from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

MFC stock opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6508728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

