TELUS (TSE:T) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.75.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$23.95 on Thursday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of C$34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0703586 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

