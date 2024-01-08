A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,000.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

