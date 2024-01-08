Scotiabank Analysts Give Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) a C$74.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price objective on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.50 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.12.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

TSE RCI.B opened at C$62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.