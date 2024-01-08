Scotiabank Analysts Give Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) a C$74.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price objective on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.50 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.12.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.