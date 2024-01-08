Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.22.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.49. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3904983 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

