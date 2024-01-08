Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$105.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$101.45.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL opened at C$94.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$101.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.3822855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

