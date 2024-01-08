Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$22.13 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$22.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$324.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4394237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,156. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.